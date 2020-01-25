Global  

US Diplomat Accuses Hezbollah Of Working Against The Lebanese People

Eurasia Review Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Hezbollah works for the Iranian regime and not the Lebanese people, a senior US diplomat said as he urged European countries to impose an outright ban on the group.

Richard Grenell, the ambassador to Germany, made the plea as Lebanon formed a new government made up of ministers nominated by the militant, Iran-backed...
