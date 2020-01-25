Global  

18 killed, over 500 injured in Turkey's 6.8-magnitude earthquake

Saturday, 25 January 2020
The powerful quake jolted the Elazig province, some 750 km east of the capital Ankara.
Turkey earthquake: At least 14 dead as buildings collapse

At least 14 people are killed and buildings collapse after the 6.8 magnitude quake.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependentSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comCBS News

4 killed as 6.5-magnitude quake hits eastern Turkey

Istanbul, Jan 25 (IANS) At least four people were killed and two others wounded when a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey's eastern province of Elazig on...
Sify Also reported by •Khaleej TimesSeattle TimesNews24BBC NewsCBS NewsNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

joyloboclinton

joy clinton lobo RT @khaleejtimes: 18 killed, over 500 injured in Turkey's 6.8-magnitude earthquake https://t.co/HEu7pxfLpU 14 minutes ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times 18 killed, over 500 injured in Turkey's 6.8-magnitude earthquake https://t.co/HEu7pxfLpU 24 minutes ago

silvercoyote

RJ RT @SputnikInt: BREAKING: Number of people killed by earthquake in eastern Turkey increases to 18, over 550 injured - authorities https://t… 34 minutes ago

G555Shah

ShahG555 RT @RegnlTelegraph: BREAKING: 19 killed, Over 700 Injured as powerful 6.8 earthquake strikes Turkey's Eastern region Over 127 aftershocks r… 35 minutes ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express A powerful earthquake killed at least 18 people and injured hundreds in eastern Turkey, as rescue teams searched th… https://t.co/xLhwx13XNZ 38 minutes ago

RegnlTelegraph

RegionalTelegraph BREAKING: 19 killed, Over 700 Injured as powerful 6.8 earthquake strikes Turkey's Eastern region Over 127 aftershoc… https://t.co/TSKkJRfYSc 46 minutes ago

AgentJaylaOwO

💫🌸☀️ Jayla ☀️🌸💫 RT @ShinigamiSylvie: with 17 people killed and over 200 injured citizens, I hope these earthquakes slow down soon. I love Turkey so much an… 3 hours ago

sabalaurens

Saba Lauren RT @DailySabah: Diplomatic missions condole with Turkey over major Elazığ earthquake which left 18 killed, 553 injured https://t.co/ze8QaFe… 4 hours ago

