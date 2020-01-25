Global  

House Democrats Conclude 3rd Day Of Arguments In Impeachment Trial

Newsy Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
House Democrats Conclude 3rd Day Of Arguments In Impeachment TrialWatch Video"The managers for the House of Representatives have seven hours and 53 minutes remaining," Chief Justice John Roberts said.

House Democrats spent their final day in this impeachment trial arguing the President obstructed Congress and engaged in a cover-up.

"President Trump tried to cheat. He got caught, and then...
House Democrats Finish Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial

House Democrats Finish Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial

Natasha Brown reports.

 Natasha Brown reports.

House Democrats Conclude 3rd Day Of Arguments In Impeachment Trial [Video]House Democrats Conclude 3rd Day Of Arguments In Impeachment Trial

House Democrats spent their last day of opening arguments on the allegations that President Trump obstructed Congress and engaged in a cover-up.

Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power [Video]Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power

President Trump weighed in on Twitter saying the democrat house managers are, "repeating, over and over again, the same old 'stuff' on the impeachment hoax."

Senate Republicans Seem Unmoved By House's Argument

Senate Republicans Seem Unmoved By House's ArgumentDay three of the impeachment trial kicked off with a slew of tweets from the president himself, fresh off his overseas trip to Davos, taunting...
House Managers Begin To Wrap Up Oral Arguments In Impeachment Trial

House managers are wrapping up their arguments today in President Trump's impeachment trial. Today's focus is on the second article of impeachment: obstruction...
