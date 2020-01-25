Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pompeo loses his temper with journalist over Ukraine questions

Japan Today Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Shouts, glares and unprintable words: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lost his temper at a journalist after she questioned him on the administration's stance on Ukraine, a…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DemonKia

Medicare4All🇺🇸UBI🇺🇸PayStudents🇺🇸Georgism RT @DanLamothe: In which Secretary Pompeo loses his temper with @NPRKelly for asking very obvious, newsy questions one would expect he anti… 18 minutes ago

TheFrontierPost

The Frontier Post Mike Pompeo loses his temper with journalist over Ukraine questions https://t.co/OGiM19aGhI 59 minutes ago

zehenders

🙄🤯🤬 RT @JapanToday: Pompeo loses his temper with journalist over Ukraine questions https://t.co/8d0s5qRF9C https://t.co/LTFVPabqbA 1 hour ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Pompeo loses his temper with journalist over Ukraine questions https://t.co/8d0s5qRF9C https://t.co/LTFVPabqbA 1 hour ago

geonews_english

Geo English #Pompeo loses his temper with journalist over #Ukraine questions #GeoNews https://t.co/4hcBLJtOSi 2 hours ago

Politiko_Ph

Politiko Pompeo loses his temper with journalist over Ukraine questions https://t.co/PSnE18gH3Z #PolitikoGlobal @AFP 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.