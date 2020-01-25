Global  

News24.com | Australia confirms first coronavirus case

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Australia on Saturday confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus that has claimed 41 lives in China, becoming the latest country in a growing list to be affected by the illness.
News video: Australia Declares First Coronavirus Case

Australia Declares First Coronavirus Case 00:38

 Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of China's Wuhan coronavirus. The case was found in the state of Victoria, according to reports at Reuters. The patient has been hospitalized and is in a stable condition in a suburb of Melbourne. The Chinese national, in his 50s, arrived from...

Australia's first coronavirus case confirmed in Victoria

Victoria has reported its first case of coronavirus. A man aged in his 50s is being treated in hospital.
Sydney Morning Herald

Australia raises travel advice for Wuhan as first suspected coronavirus case detected in Queensland

Australia has updated its travel advice for Wuhan after a Brisbane man returning from the Chinese city developed symptoms of the SARS-like virus.
SBS

