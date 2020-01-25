News24.com | Australia confirms first coronavirus case
Saturday, 25 January 2020 () Australia on Saturday confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus that has claimed 41 lives in China, becoming the latest country in a growing list to be affected by the illness.
Australia declared on Saturday its first confirmed case of China's Wuhan coronavirus. The case was found in the state of Victoria, according to reports at Reuters. The patient has been hospitalized and is in a stable condition in a suburb of Melbourne. The Chinese national, in his 50s, arrived from...
A Chicago woman is the second confirmed U.S. case of the new coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. Officials say she had traveled there over the holidays and brought the deadly virus back with..
Health officials in Chicago and at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday confirmed the second U.S. case of the new coronavirus from China in a Chicago woman, and said as many as..