News24.com | Australia confirms first coronavirus case



2nd Coronavirus Case In U.S. Discovered In Chicago; Risk In U.S. Still Low A Chicago woman is the second confirmed U.S. case of the new coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. Officials say she had traveled there over the holidays and brought the deadly virus back with..

Health officials confirm second U.S. case of coronavirus Health officials in Chicago and at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday confirmed the second U.S. case of the new coronavirus from China in a Chicago woman, and said as many as..

Australia's first coronavirus case confirmed in Victoria Victoria has reported its first case of coronavirus. A man aged in his 50s is being treated in hospital.

Sydney Morning Herald



Australia raises travel advice for Wuhan as first suspected coronavirus case detected in Queensland Australia has updated its travel advice for Wuhan after a Brisbane man returning from the Chinese city developed symptoms of the SARS-like virus.

SBS



