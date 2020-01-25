Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pompeo Lashes Out At Reporter After Interview On Ukraine, Ambassador

Newsy Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Pompeo Lashes Out At Reporter After Interview On Ukraine, AmbassadorWatch VideoSecretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out at a member of the media who asked about his treatment of former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

On Friday, Pompeo sat for an interview with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly. In it, she started with questions about U.S. policy toward Iran and then pivoted to ask about...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Pompeo Lashes Out At Reporter After Interview On Ukraine, Ambassador

Pompeo Lashes Out At Reporter After Interview On Ukraine, Ambassador 01:39

 The Secretary of State sat for an interview with NPR&apos;s Mary Louise Kelly where she asked about Iran and Ukraine.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo [Video]'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:11Published

'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo [Video]'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After interview, Pompeo cursed at reporter, yelled: 'Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?'

Sec. Pompeo unloaded on NPR host Mary Louise Kelly after an interview in which she questioned him about Ukraine and other hot-button issues, NPR said.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comFOXNews.comReuters India

Pompeo lashes out at journalist; NPR defends its reporter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out in anger Saturday at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletives at her after she asked...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

rmsalerno1

rmsalerno RT @bpolitics: Secretary of State Michael Pompeo issued a statement attacking NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly after an interview with questi… 2 minutes ago

AHMEDABDIMN

Ahmed Abdi RT @StarTribune: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out today at an NPR reporter after she asked him in an interview about Ukraine. In a… 3 minutes ago

Kande6318

Kristen RT @AP: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashes out at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletives at her after she asked him abou… 8 minutes ago

bpolitics

Bloomberg Politics Secretary of State Michael Pompeo issued a statement attacking NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly after an interview wi… https://t.co/4QkkyZ5wvT 8 minutes ago

GaleTStrong

Gale Turner Strong @SecPompeo isn't helping himself. He should just apologize.... Pompeo lashes out at 'shameful' NPR reporter https://t.co/z5VxRURncA 23 minutes ago

abc3340

ABC 33/40 News Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out in anger Saturday at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletiv… https://t.co/TaQ65YGUqG 28 minutes ago

lmorrisonTR

Lee Morrison RT @CantonRepdotcom: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out in anger Saturday at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletives… 32 minutes ago

Brooklynwatch

I am a real human in Brooklyn RT @NBCNewYork: Pompeo lashed out in anger at an NPR reporter who accused him of shouting expletives at her after she asked him in an inter… 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.