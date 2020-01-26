Global  

Adam Schiff 'has not paid the price' for impeachment, Trump says in what appears to be veiled threat

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Representative Adam Schiff on Sunday, issuing what appears to be a veiled threat against the California Democrat one day before Trump's team is expected to deliver the crux of its...
News video: Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team

Removing Trump would be 'very very dangerous': Defense team 02:43

 Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an election year. Colette Luke reports.

Schiff accuses Trump of Twitter threat [Video]Schiff accuses Trump of Twitter threat

Democratic U.S. House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said on Sunday he believes Republican President Donald Trump&apos;s comment that he has not yet &quot;paid the price&quot; was intended..

'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer [Video]'I don't think the president's counsel did a very good job': Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the president's counsel inadvertently 'made a really compelling case for why the Senate should call witnesses and documents" and House impeachment manager..

Schiff ‘has not paid the price’ for impeachment, Trump says in what appears to be veiled threat

President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday, issuing what appears to be a veiled threat against the California Democrat one day...
Seattle Times

Adam Schiff Responds to Trump Saying ‘He Has Not Paid the Price, Yet’: The President ‘Intended’ it as a Threat

Congressman *Adam Schiff* (D-CA) said he takes it as an "intended" threat that *Donald Trump* is complaining about how he "has not paid a price, yet" for his...
Mediaite

