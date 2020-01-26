Adam Schiff 'has not paid the price' for impeachment, Trump says in what appears to be veiled threat
Sunday, 26 January 2020 () US President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Representative Adam Schiff on Sunday, issuing what appears to be a veiled threat against the California Democrat one day before Trump's team is expected to deliver the crux of its...
Lawyers for U.S. President Donald Trump told his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday that Democrats' efforts to remove the president from office would set a "very, very dangerous" precedent in an election year. Colette Luke reports.