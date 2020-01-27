Global  

Trump hits back at 'explosive' Bolton book leak as pressure builds on Republicans to call him as impeachment witness

Independent Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Key GOP senators are mum as White House says Bolton is pushing false account to increase sales
News video: John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries

John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries 01:16

 John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries A manuscript of John R. Bolton’s unpublished book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ has circulated in recent weeks, providing an inside look at Donald Trump’s communications with the Ukraine. According to the...

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations [Video]GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump&apos;s impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts..

Bolton revelations 'erased' any excuse for not calling witnesses -Schumer [Video]Bolton revelations 'erased' any excuse for not calling witnesses -Schumer

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that revelations from John Bolton&apos;s book has erased any justification not to call witnesses in the impeachment trial against..

Bolton book revelations pressure Republicans

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the US Senate yesterday came under fresh pressure to allow witnesses and new d...
'We want to hear that': News of John Bolton's book casts shadow over Trump impeachment trial

The House impeachment managers said Bolton's reported claims directly contradict key elements of Trump's defense.
