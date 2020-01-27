Clifford Baker RT @tradeinOR: From a decrease in the # of unionized workers, to declines in the # of jobs, wage growth, & hours worked, & reduced output &… 56 minutes ago  TheGoodAppleClub RT @NatCounterPunch: We have plenty of data to assess how manufacturing workers have been doing under Trump. The answer is not very good.… 1 hour ago Eurasia Review Can Manufacturing Workers Take Many More Of Trump’s Trade ‘Victories’? – OpEd https://t.co/VcAyY8fJTF 1 hour ago Eurasia Review Can Manufacturing Workers Take Many More Of Trump’s Trade ‘Victories’? – OpEd https://t.co/N6ongDdXGj https://t.co/A6nDZ7EdPn 1 hour ago Pacific Northwest International Trade Association From a decrease in the # of unionized workers, to declines in the # of jobs, wage growth, & hours worked, & reduced… https://t.co/KAHKoXQlNh 1 hour ago Charles Swisher Can Manufacturing Workers Take Many More of Trump’s Trade "Victories"? - https://t.co/mnUTuUMr2H… https://t.co/ey7m5llrJl 2 hours ago