Can Manufacturing Workers Take Many More Of Trump’s Trade ‘Victories’? – OpEd
Monday, 27 January 2020 () Last week, as Donald Trump was trying to distract attention from his impeachment trial, he was holding events touting his big trade victories. The two items for celebration were the new NAFTA, dubbed by Trump as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and a “phase one” trade deal with China. While these deals may be useful props...
The UK leaves the European Union at the end of the month, but that will not mean the end of the Brexit saga. Take a look at what happens after January 31. More negotiations, a Canada-style free trade..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published
WASHINGTON - Donald Trump is expected to meet with EU leader Ursula von der Leyen in Davos, Switzerland, next week, three sources said on Friday, as tensions... WorldNews Also reported by •Energy Daily
