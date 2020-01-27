Nighttime attack on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad injures 1

A top U.S. commander says mortars were used in an attack on the American embassy in Baghdad that injured one person and caused some material damage Sunday night, not katyusha rockets as was initially reported by staffers and a statement from the military.



