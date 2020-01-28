Global  

Warning shots fired as migrants rush Serbia's border with Hungary

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
A Hungarian security officer fired three warning shots early on Tuesday after about 60 migrants tried to force their way through a checkpoint on the EU member state's southern border with Serbia, police said.
Hungary: Warning shots fired as migrants try to cross border

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A security guard fired three warning shots when several dozen migrants tried to enter Hungary Tuesday through a border crossing with...
Seattle Times

