Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Formally Indicted In Court

Newsy Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Formally Indicted In CourtWatch VideoIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been formally indicted on corruption charges with the Jerusalem District Court. This means Netanyahu will become the first sitting PM to face a criminal trial in the country.

Israel's attorney general filed the indictment Tuesday. Netanyahu's been charged with...
News video: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Formally Indicted In Court

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Formally Indicted In Court 01:08

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event [Video]Pence and Netanyahu criticise 'anti-Semitic Iran' at Holocaust memorial event

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both accused Iran of being anti-Semitic as world leaders gathered in Jerusalem to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the..

Anyone attacking Israel will be dealt 'strongest blow': Netanyahu [Video]Anyone attacking Israel will be dealt 'strongest blow': Netanyahu

As the crisis between Iran and the U.S. rapidly unfurls, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel would hit back hard against anyone who attacked his country.. Zachary..

Netanyahu formally indicted in court on corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was formally indicted in court on Tuesday on corruption charges after he withdrew his request for parliamentary...
Reuters

Russia criticizes Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ peace plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after his visit to the United States, will come to Moscow to personally tell Russian President Vladimir Putin about...
PRAVDA Also reported by •Sify

