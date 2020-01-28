Global  

Jay Sekulow - Trump lawyer Sekulow says Trump’s hold on Ukraine aid is like Obama with Egypt in 2013. He’s wrong.

PolitiFact Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly False | Trump lawyer Sekulow says Trump’s hold on Ukraine aid is like Obama with Egypt in 2013. He’s wrong.President Donald Trump’s defenders in his impeachment trial say the hold he put on nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine was not unusual. Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow said on the Senate floor that President Barack Obama did the same sort of thing. "The Obama administration withheld $585 million of promised aid to Egypt in 2013," Sekulow said Jan. 21, "but the administration's public message was that the money was not officially on hold as technically it was not due until Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. "So they didn't have to disclose the halt to anyone. ...

 President Donald Trump’s defense lawyer says claims by former national security advisor John Bolton that the president did try to extract a quid pro quo from Ukraine are not a big deal.

