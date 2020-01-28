Global  

NPR Reporter Removed From Pompeo Trip Following Reports Of Exchange

Newsy Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
NPR Reporter Removed From Pompeo Trip Following Reports Of ExchangeWatch VideoNPR reporter Michele Kelemen has been informed that she will not be traveling with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his upcoming trip to the U.K., Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

NPR says Kelemen "was not given a reason" for the State Department's removal of her from the press pool for the...
 Notice of Michele Kelemen's removal follows NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly's interview with Pompeo and reports of a heated exchange between the two.

U.S. State Department bars NPR reporter from Pompeo trip after testy interview

The U.S. State Department removed a National Public Radio reporter from the press pool for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's upcoming foreign trip, a press...
Reuters

State Department blocks NPR reporter from Pompeo trip after radio host said he cursed, shouted at her

The decision to block NPR's State Department reporter from traveling with Pompeo comes after he cursed at host Mary Louise Kelly after an interview.
USATODAY.com

CnlnJohn

John Conlon NPR reporter removed from trip in 'retaliation'. POMPEO IS A THUG. A REPORTER WILL ASK A QUESTION AND HE WON'T ANSW… https://t.co/DtYVVXCMnh 7 seconds ago

lindawallner

Linda Wallner RT @CNN: NPR reporter Michele Kelemen was notified that she was being removed from the press pool covering Mike Pompeo's upcoming trip to t… 1 minute ago

pamgriffa

P Enblom RT @Beavis2017WA: NPR Reporter Removed From Pompeo Trip Following Reports Of Exchange #SmartNews They had to remove somebody! It was eith… 6 minutes ago

NETRetired

Ms. Net So @AlanDersh is really not Trump’s attorney.. wink wink! Alan finds it so amusing that the @POTUS praise Pompeo fo… https://t.co/yCi9tyu7tT 6 minutes ago

Beavis2017WA

UnderdogResists NPR Reporter Removed From Pompeo Trip Following Reports Of Exchange #SmartNews They had to remove somebody! It wa… https://t.co/xSBGSaQw6M 7 minutes ago

MaraBuieR

Mara Buie NPR reporter removed from the corrupter dictator Pompeo rip in 'retaliation' https://t.co/GcBHOP0zJ2 12 minutes ago

BrettWHarper

🏴‍☠️🌊 𝔅𝔯𝔢𝔱𝔱 ℌ𝔞𝔯𝔭𝔢𝔯 🌊🏴‍☠️🎧✍☯♎🚮🌎 RT @GaleTStrong: It's very obvious.... NPR reporter removed from Pompeo trip in 'retaliation', says press group https://t.co/vqoUIE7eNb 14 minutes ago

