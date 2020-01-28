Global  

Earthquake of magnitude 7.7 strikes near Jamaica and Cuba – USGS

Reuters India Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck south of Cuba on Tuesday, triggering a tsunami waves warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the International Tsunami Information Center said.
News video: Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba

Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba 01:01

 Caribbean Hit by Giant 7.7 Earthquake in the Middle of Jamaica and Cuba The huge tremor has been reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS adds that parts of Jamaica experienced severe shaking. Damages or injuries stemming from the 7.7 magnitude quake have not yet been reported. According to...

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica [Video]Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. http://bit.ly/3aSorsH

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:33Published

South Florida To Feel Some Shakes After Powerful Earthquake Between Jamaica & Cuba [Video]South Florida To Feel Some Shakes After Powerful Earthquake Between Jamaica & Cuba

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer explains the science behind what's happening.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:04Published


Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba, Jamaica

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck between Cuba and Jamaica Tuesday afternoon and could result in a tsunami, according to The U.S. Geological Survey. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •SBSBBC NewsReuters IndiaReutersDeutsche Welle

Jamaica and Cuba Rattled by Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake


TIME


_GuKuK_

GuKuK RT @weatherchannel: Magnitude 7.7 #earthquake strikes near #Jamaica and #Cuba. Felt in parts of Florida. https://t.co/fLViRX9zgV 43 seconds ago

Mlark4Smith

J.Smith Powerful Quake Strikes Near Jamaica, Cuba From The Weather Channel iPhone App https://t.co/KsaiOdZQf5 https://t.co/PHfXtbCTiG 3 minutes ago

MagicienSaez

Magicien RT @SputnikInt: @USGS BREAKING: Magnitude 6.5 aftershock strikes near #CaymanIslands - USGS https://t.co/pR98cV9O0F @USGS https://t.co/nh… 3 minutes ago

AnastasiosManol

Anastasios (Taso) Manolakis (💦💦💦 RT @clintonkowach: Greece earthquake: Strong quake strikes near tourist hot spots Kos and Rhodes https://t.co/3v8aWs1miB #News #Bibleprophe… 4 minutes ago

3Xtraders

Veteran Market Timer RT @Univ_inenglish: A powerful #earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck south of #Cuba on Tuesday, triggering #tsunami waves warning for Cuba, #… 7 minutes ago

