Jared Kushner: Middle East Peace Plan Guarantees Muslims Access To Al-Aqsa
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () The US peace plan will guarantee the Muslim world access to holy sites in Jerusalem, Jared Kushner said on Wednesday, as he defended the deal as offering more than just Palestinian statehood.
Donald Trump’s senior advisor and son in law, who had a key role in preparing the plan, said the Palestinians could still negotiate...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the Jordan Valley as "a permanent part of the Jewish state."