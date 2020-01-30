Global  

Jared Kushner: Middle East Peace Plan Guarantees Muslims Access To Al-Aqsa

Eurasia Review Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The US peace plan will guarantee the Muslim world access to holy sites in Jerusalem, Jared Kushner said on Wednesday, as he defended the deal as offering more than just Palestinian statehood.

Donald Trump’s senior advisor and son in law, who had a key role in preparing the plan, said the Palestinians could still negotiate...
News video: Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu

Plan recognizes Israeli 'sovereignty' in disputed valley: Netanyahu 01:43

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday at the White House, where President Donald Trump shared a new vision for an Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, said Trump's proposal recognizes the Jordan Valley as "a permanent part of the Jewish state."

Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan [Video]Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About US - Middle East Peace Plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak to the 15-member United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks. According to Reuters, he'll speak about the US Middle East peace plan, unveiled..

Kushner calls Palestinians "foolish" for rejecting peace plan [Video]Kushner calls Palestinians "foolish" for rejecting peace plan

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said that Palestinian leaders &quot;look quite foolish&quot; for immediately rejecting a U.S. proposal aimed at ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Jared Kushner isn't even trying to sell his Middle East 'peace plan' to Palestinians

Jared Kushner isn't even trying to sell his Middle East 'peace plan' to PalestiniansReuters Jared Kushner has been patronizing Palestine as the Trump administration unveils its Middle East "peace plan." Kushner's tone toward Palestinians...
Iran's Khamenei says Trump's Middle East peace plan is doomed to fail

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Israel-Palestinian conflict was doomed to...
