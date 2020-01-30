Global  

Brexit Deal Approved By European Parliament

Eurasia Review Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The European Parliament overwhelmingly approved a deal allowing the United Kingdom to leave the European Union. The Withdrawal Agreement was approved by the European Parliament on Wednesday evening by 621 votes in favour, 49 against and 13 abstentions.

 The European Parliament gave final approval to Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, paving the way for the country to quit the bloc on Friday after nearly half a century and delivering a major setback for European integration.

