3 States Sue To Have ERA Added To U.S. Constitution

Newsy Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
3 States Sue To Have ERA Added To U.S. ConstitutionWatch VideoThe attorneys general of Virginia, Illinois and Nevada filed a lawsuit Thursday to demand the Equal Rights Amendment, or ERA, be added to the U.S. Constitution. 

The joint complaint — filed against the national archivist in the U.S. District Court in Washington — seeks to challenge a recent Justice...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment [Video]Virginia Becomes 38th State to Ratify the Equal Rights Amendment

On Jan. 15, the Virginia House and Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

House Dem: I’d ‘Support’ Pelosi "Never" Sending Articles To The Senate [Video]House Dem: I’d ‘Support’ Pelosi "Never" Sending Articles To The Senate

Doggett: “I would certainly support her in doing that. The House has the sole responsibility under the Constitution for impeachment. To send over the articles when the majority leader, Mr. McConnell,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:10Published

milanalou

Lana Carter RT @kylegriffin1: The attorneys general for the last three states to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment have filed a lawsuit in federal cour… 19 minutes ago

UKJAMschool

UK JAM-school RT @Newsy: A recent DOJ memo said even though the required number of states have ratified the amendment, the deadline to add it to the Cons… 55 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy A recent DOJ memo said even though the required number of states have ratified the amendment, the deadline to add i… https://t.co/e6NEhMFVRn 56 minutes ago

stephenlee844

Stephen Lee Gale @strikeforcekid @MailOnline Your tweet seems to have added 1000 more passengers than the article states. 2 hours ago

Sole4My

FloRidaPolitics @Scaramucci " then added that Bolton should find his disconnect from Trump’s world freeing, writing, “I, for one, n… https://t.co/XPrwyj6cgR 3 hours ago

MinkinaNataly

Nataly Minkina When will we finally have Equal Rights Amendment added to the consittution? https://t.co/jEofFpKRmz 5 hours ago

