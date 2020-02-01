Global  

State of emergency declared in Oz capital

Mid-Day Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
*Canberra:* The Australian capital region declared a state of emergency on Friday because of an out-of-control forest fire burning erratically to its south. It's the first fire emergency for the Australian Capital Territory area since 2003 when wildfires killed four people and destroyed almost 500 homes in a single day. The...
 Authorities in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) have declared a state of emergency for Canberra and surrounding areas as massive bushfires continue raging. Footage filmed on Friday (January 31) shows smoke filling the sky over the south of Canberra.

