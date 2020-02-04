Global  

Iowa caucus results delayed due to 'quality checks'

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Results from first voting contest of 2020 presidential election season delayed due to 'reporting issue', officials say.
News video: Iowa Results Delayed Because Of 'Quality Checks'

Iowa Results Delayed Because Of 'Quality Checks' 00:32

 Results from Iowa’s Democratic presidential caucuses have been delayed because of “quality checks.” The communications director of the Iowa Democratic Party said: “The integrity of the results are paramount.” According to Reuters, the Iowa Democratic Party is reporting three data sets for...

Iowa Caucus results delayed [Video]Iowa Caucus results delayed

Problems with a mobile app appeared to force a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday, leaving the campaigns, voters and the media in election limbo and pressing for an explanation.

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim Iowa wins despite results delay [Video]Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders claim Iowa wins despite results delay

Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders have claimed wins in the Iowa caucus despite a major delay to the results announcement. Results from Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus have..

Iowa caucus results delayed due to 'quality checks' and new reporting rules

The Iowa Democratic Party said Monday night that results from the state's first-in-the-nation caucus were delayed due to "quality checks" and new reporting...
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Starts Writing Biden’s 2020 Obit: ‘I Don’t Know if He’s Gonna Make it’

With Iowa caucus results still not even in, one pundit is already shoveling dirt on the man who has been the frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic presidential race...
Mediaite

