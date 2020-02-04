Iowa caucus results delayed due to 'quality checks'

The Iowa Democratic Party said Monday night that results from the state's first-in-the-nation caucus were delayed due to "quality checks" and new reporting...

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Starts Writing Biden’s 2020 Obit: ‘I Don’t Know if He’s Gonna Make it’ With Iowa caucus results still not even in, one pundit is already shoveling dirt on the man who has been the frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic presidential race...

Mediaite 7 hours ago



