EU rejects Trump Middle East peace plan, annexation

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The European Union rejected parts of the new U.S. peace plan for the Middle East on Tuesday, saying the plan broke with "internationally agreed parameters", and any Israeli annexation of Palestinian land would be subject to challenge.
Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan

Arab League rejects Trump's Middle East plan

 Arab leaders say US initiative does not meet 'minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people'.

