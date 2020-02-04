Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ludovic Orban > Romania's centrist government faces no-confidence test

Romania's centrist government faces no-confidence test

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's centrist minority government will face a vote of no-confidence brought by the leftist opposition on Wednesday, its first test of parliamentary support since taking power on an anti-graft ticket in November.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Romanian government loses no-confidence vote in parliament

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s centrist government led by centrist Prime Minister Ludovic Orban lost a no-confidence vote in parliament on Wednesday, a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

franckelbers

Frank Elbers #Romania’s PM Ludovic Orban is facing a vote of no-confidence today that he may lose. https://t.co/cCqNjOSBDw 5 hours ago

AlisoNJMutler

Alison Mutler #romania #politics #uncertainty Romania’s centrist government faces no-confidence vote, close result expected… https://t.co/gPPilZQnwq 5 hours ago

coraxnews

Corax Romanian Social Democrats (SPD) holds incumbent government's feet to the fire in new bid to issue vote-of-no-confid… https://t.co/zrv01UfwLS 20 hours ago

PopescuCo

🇪🇺 🇲🇨🇨🇭Dan Popescu 🇫🇷🇮🇹🇷🇴 Romania's centrist government faces no-confidence test https://t.co/jmfvvZuuXN via @Reuters https://t.co/bCarVdnTvX 22 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen Romania's Centrist Government Faces No-Confidence Test - https://t.co/EXW49NwkP6 22 hours ago

Weutews

Weutews <3 Womania's centwist govewnment faces nu-confidence test (人◕ω◕) https://t.co/OD3mvps64L 23 hours ago

confusenet

confusenet.com Romania’s centrist government faces no-confidence test https://t.co/5CVJJDbqSv 23 hours ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Romania’s centrist government faces no-confidence test https://t.co/3lq7qujI0O 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.