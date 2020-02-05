Global  

Nancy Pelosi tears Donald Trump's State of the Union speech: Was trying to find 'one page with truth'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
*Washington D.C.:* The ultimate climax of Donald Trump's nearly one hour of speech at the State of Union address on Tuesday (local time) was not when the US President appeared to reject a handshake from Nancy Pelosi, instead the gathering was awe-struck when the House Speaker tore apart his written address saying she was trying...
News video: Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech

Pelosi explains why she ripped Trump's SOTU speech 00:20

 Following U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped a paper copy of the speech behind the president's back. Soon after, she explained to reporters why she tore it up.

