Romney impeachment vote heartens some, angers others in Utah

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Even though Mitt Romney’s status as one of few Republicans willing to publicly criticize President Donald Trump is well known is his adopted home of Utah, his unequivocal speech before his impeachment vote Wednesday caught many by surprise. In a state where Republicans are unusually divided on the president, the […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial 01:47

 Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...

Romney Banished From CPAC [Video]Romney Banished From CPAC

Utah Senator Mitt Romney has angered the conservative movement. How angry are they? Romney is banned from CPAC 2020, the annual conservative gathering. CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp tweeted Friday that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:16Published


Fox News Exclusive: Romney says he had to follow 'conscience' on vote to convict Trump, expects ‘enormous consequences’

Fox News Chris Wallace spoke with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on his decision to case a vote to convict President Trump on abuse of power in his impeachment trial.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MarketWatchSeattle Times

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes Statement on Senator Romney’s Impeachment Conviction Decision

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes Statement on Senator Romney’s Impeachment Conviction DecisionSALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #AlanDershowitz--Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes issued the following statement on Senator Romney’s decision to convict...
Business Wire


