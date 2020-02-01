Romney impeachment vote heartens some, angers others in Utah
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Even though Mitt Romney’s status as one of few Republicans willing to publicly criticize President Donald Trump is well known is his adopted home of Utah, his unequivocal speech before his impeachment vote Wednesday caught many by surprise. In a state where Republicans are unusually divided on the president, the […]
Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...
Fox News Chris Wallace spoke with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on his decision to case a vote to convict President Trump on abuse of power in his impeachment trial. FOXNews.com Also reported by •MarketWatch •Seattle Times