Hollywood 'Golden Age' film legend Kirk Douglas dead at age 103

France 24 Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103, his son Michael Douglas told People magazine on Wednesday.
News video: Movie Legend Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Movie Legend Kirk Douglas Dead At 103 00:34

 Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.

Kirk Douglas film highlights in two minutes [Video]Kirk Douglas film highlights in two minutes

The Hollywood star has died at the age of 103.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:58Published

Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103 [Video]Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103

The actor died at age 103.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:44Published


Kirk Douglas dead: Legendary Hollywood actor dies aged 103

Kirk Douglas, star of Spartacus, Lust for Life and Paths of Glory and one of the legends of the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died at the age of 103.
Independent

Kirk Douglas Dead at 103: Mitzi Gaynor and More Stars React

One of the few surviving super-stars of Hollywood's golden age, Kirk Douglas, has died at 103. On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the late actor's son, Michael Douglas...
E! Online Also reported by •ReutersBBC NewsAceShowbiz

StGadaffi2

💧Saint Gadafi Jnr. RT @FRANCE24: Hollywood 'Golden Age' film legend Kirk Douglas dead at age 103 https://t.co/1Qzz1w4vnr https://t.co/rrtRrLf20x 4 minutes ago

joebucknam

Joe Bucknam RT @ellamayblue: It’s a tremendous loss and sadness for the film industry. A Hollywood legend, an actor of the golden area, and a philanthr… 5 minutes ago

mikkwallace

Mikk w Clermont RT @France24_en: ▶️ Hollywood 'Golden Age' film legend Kirk Douglas dead at age 103 https://t.co/DoV0VQD93Y https://t.co/y953Ki7Raw 8 minutes ago

NetworkBTN

DIDYOUKNOW Hollywood 'Golden Age' film legend Kirk Douglas dead at age 103 https://t.co/RXJvkuD135 22 minutes ago

JonBoyieCollins

Jonathan Collins Rest in Peace to Hollywood Golden Age Film Icon Kirk Douglas aged 103!!!! #RIP #Kirk #Douglas #Legend #Goldenage #Classic #Moviestar 25 minutes ago

themalayapostmy

The Malaya Post Film legend from Hollywood’s Golden Age was 103 https://t.co/VsLJp4plZ8 via @themalayapostmy 35 minutes ago

RegHbarron76

Reg Barron RT @PeckPolitics: Film legend Kirk Douglas, one of the last links to Hollywood's golden age, has died. He was 103 years old. https://t.co/v… 48 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Hollywood 'Golden Age' film legend Kirk Douglas dead at age 103 https://t.co/kvCIxCZS9c https://t.co/EGAliEvQcA 49 minutes ago

