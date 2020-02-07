Creator Of Oscar-Nominated Short 'Hair Love' Hopes It Changes Lives
"Hair Love" is a short film about a black father styling his little girl's hair for the first time. And the heartwarming little movie is up for a big prize: the Oscar for best animated short. Matthew A. Cherry, who wrote, directed and produced the film, says it showcases the complexities of black families in a positive...
In the Oscar-nominated short "Hair Love," a Black father learns how to do his daughter's hair for the first time. Vancouver artist Pearl Low's comic "Tension" explores similar themes, and that's how she became a story artist on the animated film.