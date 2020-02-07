Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Karen Pierce > Diplomat Karen Pierce appointed as UK’s new ambassador to U.S

Diplomat Karen Pierce appointed as UK’s new ambassador to U.S

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Britain has named career diplomat Karen Pierce as its new ambassador to the United States, the first woman to hold the post, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

UK appoints new US diplomat before big year for trade talks

LONDON (AP) — Britain has appointed Karen Pierce as the country’s new ambassador to the United States , replacing a veteran diplomat whose unvarnished...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

filterednews

Filtered News Diplomat Karen Pierce appointed as UK’s new ambassador to U.S. - Reuters https://t.co/y01Op1EnMG 2 minutes ago

CatrionaLaing1

Catriona Laing RT @DominicRaab: It is a time of huge opportunity for 🇬🇧🇺🇸 friendship & I am delighted that the outstanding @KarenPierceUN will take forwar… 8 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Diplomat Karen Pierce Appointed as UK’s New Ambassador to U.S. - https://t.co/gxKl4AVpT6 30 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Diplomat Karen Pierce appointed as UK’s new ambassador to U.S.: Britain has named career diploma… https://t.co/Cac7ruCMcj 41 minutes ago

KrisseKris

AcmeMis RT @AFP: #UPDATE Britain has appointed its current UN envoy Karen Pierce as its next ambassador to the US after London's previous top diplo… 42 minutes ago

AfghanHerald

Afghan Herald "Diplomat Karen Pierce Appointed as UK’s New Ambassador to U.S." by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/jCbZdjWMgL… https://t.co/7oubbZmhz4 47 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Diplomat Karen Pierce appointed as UK’s new ambassador to U.S. https://t.co/wrRGt4pFy1 https://t.co/L0kXUNPPrE 49 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Diplomat Karen Pierce appointed as UK’s new ambassador to U.S. https://t.co/3rUWg4yCsx #news 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.