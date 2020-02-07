Global  

It Was 65 Degrees In Antarctica This Week

NPR Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The preliminary finding, reported by Argentine researchers on the Antarctic Peninsula, would be the continent's hottest temperature on record if verified by the World Meteorological Organization.
News video: Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature

Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature 00:51

 Antarctica Hits Record High Temperature The Esperanza Base along Antarctica's Trinity Peninsula recorded its warmest temperature ever on Thursday at 65 degrees. The new record beat out the previous highest temperature of 63.5 degrees recorded on March 24, 2015. According to 'The Washington Post,' the...

It's T-shirt weather in Antarctica as temperature records break

The temperature at one research base in Antarctica reached a record-breaking 18.3 degrees this week, almost a full degree above the previous high.
The Age

