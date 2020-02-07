It Was 65 Degrees In Antarctica This Week

Friday, 7 February 2020 () The preliminary finding, reported by Argentine researchers on the Antarctic Peninsula, would be the continent's hottest temperature on record if verified by the World Meteorological Organization.
