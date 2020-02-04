Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Deep Learning Accurately Forecasts Heat Waves, Cold Spells

Deep Learning Accurately Forecasts Heat Waves, Cold Spells

Eurasia Review Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
 Rice University engineers have created a deep learning computer system that taught itself to accurately predict extreme weather events, like heat waves, up to five days in advance using minimal information about current weather conditions.

Ironically, Rice’s self-learning “capsule neural network” uses an analog method...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Deep learning accurately forecasts heat waves, cold spells

Using an advanced form of deep learning, researchers created a computer system that learned how to accurately predict extreme weather events, like heat waves, up...
Science Daily Also reported by •The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.