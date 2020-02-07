Trump fires impeachment witnesses Gordon Sondland and Alexander Vindman

Brenda Ardoin RT @AGWillliamBarr: TODAY: President Trump fires half of the House Democrats Impeachment Witnesses 57 seconds ago Patrick Trump fires EU envoy Gordon Sondland amid fears of impeachment revenge campaign: The removal of key witnesses came… https://t.co/9bdG0QH85h 1 minute ago Susan RT @CNNTonight: President Trump fires two key impeachment witnesses, dismissing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert at the N… 1 minute ago Knte RT @TheLastWord: .@AliVelshi describes the campaign of retribution and vengeance underway against those whom Donald Trump blames for his im… 2 minutes ago Dan Wayment RT @essenviews: Trump Fires Gordon Sondland Hours After Dismissing Impeachment Witness Alexander Vindman: Trump wasted little time opening… 2 minutes ago PH RT @mkraju: On the Friday evening after his acquittal, Trump fires two witnesses who testified against him https://t.co/tsHi7HV3I3 3 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Trump fires two impeachment witnesses 3 minutes ago Anders Andersen RT @POLITICOEurope: Donald Trump has ordered the recall of Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union — "effective immediat… 3 minutes ago