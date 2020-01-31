Global  

U.S. warns Israel against 'unilateral' West Bank moves

Reuters Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
A U.S. envoy warned Israel on Sunday not to declare sovereignty over West Bank land without Washington's consent, pushing back against calls for immediate action by ultra-nationalists within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.
News video: Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in a day as tensions heighten

Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in a day as tensions heighten 02:37

 The escalation comes days after US President Donald Trump released his controversial Middle East plan.

U.S. warns Israel not to rush West Bank sovereignty [Video]U.S. warns Israel not to rush West Bank sovereignty

A U.S.envoy warned Israel not to declare sovereignty over West Bank land without Washington&apos;s consent. David Doyle reports.

Kushner said Washington wants US to wait on annexation In the West Bank [Video]Kushner said Washington wants US to wait on annexation In the West Bank

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Washington wants Israel to wait. He said they hope Israel waits until after the March 2 election before making any moves toward settlement annexation in..

US ambassador to Israel warns against West Bank annexation

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Israel has cautioned Israel against “unilateral action” in annexing West Bank settlements, warning that such a move...
Seattle Times

Unilateral Israeli land annexations would endanger U.S. support: envoy

Unilateral Israeli steps to annex West Bank land would endanger U.S. support for such plans, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said on Sunday.
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaWorldNews

