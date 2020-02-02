Renee Zellweger Won The Oscar For Best Lead Actress
Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoRenee Zellweger just won the Oscar for best lead actress. It's her second win ever at the Academy Awards.
"Oh, please, I'm Judy."
For her role as legendary actress and singer Judy Garland in the biopic "Judy," Zellweger was a favorite in the race — especially considering it was one of her biggest performances...
