Renee Zellweger Won The Oscar For Best Lead Actress

Newsy Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Renee Zellweger just won the Oscar for best lead actress. It's her second win ever at the Academy Awards.

"Oh, please, I'm Judy."

For her role as legendary actress and singer Judy Garland in the biopic "Judy," Zellweger was a favorite in the race — especially considering it was one of her biggest performances...
News video: Renee Zellweger Won The Oscar For Best Lead Actress

Renee Zellweger Won The Oscar For Best Lead Actress 00:49

 For her role as legendary actress and singer Judy Garland in the biopic &quot;Judy,&quot; Zellweger was a favorite in the race.

Best Actress Noms Renee Zellweger & Jessie Buckley Attend BAFTAs 2020!

Renee Zellweger and Jessie Buckley hit the red carpet at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 2) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England....
