Azeri ruling party leads in snap parliamentary vote: CEC

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Azerbaijan's ruling party was leading on Monday in a snap parliamentary election called by President Ilham Aliyev to consolidate power and speed economic reforms by replacing the old guard associated with his father.
Azeri ruling party says it believes it has won election

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's ruling Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan) party said it believed it had won a snap parliamentary election on Sunday.
Reuters


