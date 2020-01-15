Global  

British Airways flight crosses Atlantic from New York to London in under five hours

France 24 Monday, 10 February 2020
For the first time in years, a commercial passenger plane has flown across the Atlantic in less than five hours.
 British Airways has set a new record for the fastest subsonic flight between New York and London.

British Airways flight breaks New York to London record thanks to Storm Ciara

British Airways flight breaks New York to London record thanks to Storm CiaraThe BA112 flight, which took off from John F Kennedy airport, was scheduled to land at Heathrow at 6.25am on Sunday but arrived 102 minutes early at 4.43am
British Airways Sets Record for Fastest Subsonic Flight From New York to London

The flight, which took four hours and 56 minutes, reached a top speed of 825 miles per hour, according to flight-tracking data.
