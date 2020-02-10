Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer won't run for chancellor: source
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkel's protegee and leader of their conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), will not run for chancellor in Germany's federal election next year, a source in her party said on Monday.
