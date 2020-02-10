Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Angela Merkel > Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer won't run for chancellor: source

Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer won't run for chancellor: source

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkel's protegee and leader of their conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), will not run for chancellor in Germany's federal election next year, a source in her party said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Merkel protegee confirms she won't run for chancellor

Merkel protegee confirms she won't run for chancellor 01:09

 Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), on Monday confirmed she would not run for chancellor in next year's federal election. Adam Reed reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Merkel protegee confirms she won't run for chancellor [Video]Merkel protegee confirms she won't run for chancellor

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel&apos;s Christian Democrats (CDU), on Monday confirmed she would not run for chancellor in next year&apos;s federal election. Adam..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Merkel's CDU, won't run for chancellor: source

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and her protegee, will not run for chancellor in next...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsReuters India

Factbox: Potential candidates to succeed Kramp-Karrenbauer as German conservative leader

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chancellor Angela Merkel's protegee and leader of their conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), will not run for chancellor in...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sirloinofice1

Sirloinofice🏴 RT @RagnarWeilandt: Bombshell news in Germany: Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer won’t run for chancellor and will resign as CDU leader. Wo… 13 minutes ago

ParlGov

ParlGov #Germany Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer confirms she won't run for chancellor https://t.co/YaCnrPrA6n #news 15 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Merkel Protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer Confirms She Won't Run for Chancellor - https://t.co/R3cFhCGNuf 27 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer confirms she won’t run for chancellor https://t.co/v6N6Sguykl https://t.co/7QBqUArwZn 38 minutes ago

ByChipBrownlee

Chip Brownlee Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer confirms she won't run for chancellor https://t.co/wYKogpExhJ 42 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer confirms she won't run for chancellor https://t.co/ZDwaRoVLmP 45 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Merkel's Protégée Kramp-Karrenbauer Confirms She Will Not Run for Chancellor in 2021: Kramp-Kar… https://t.co/kQz9Rd6l1r 47 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Merkel protegee Kramp-Karrenbauer confirms she won’t run for chancellor https://t.co/GQYuZVvV6K https://t.co/2dLZgU8Ans 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.