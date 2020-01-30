Global  

Australia's highest court rules indigenous people can't be deported

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Australia's highest court rules indigenous people can't be deportedAustralia's highest court ruled Tuesday the government can't deport Aboriginal people as part of its policy of ridding the country of foreign criminals.The High Court ruled in a 4-3 decision that indigenous Australians cannot be...
