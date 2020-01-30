Enter Sandman Australia Can’t Deport Indigenous Aboriginal People, Court Rules https://t.co/O3LJcxwduj (CANBERRA, Australia) — A… https://t.co/QPg7R1IX8h 3 hours ago bik No shit. "Australia's highest court rules indigenous people can't be deported" https://t.co/BkFnB1sWMX 5 hours ago Moses Kaswa New post in DIT Alumni: Reuters: World News Australian High Court rules Indigenous people can't be deported Austra… https://t.co/pupotForCk 6 hours ago Moses Kaswa Reuters: World News Australian High Court rules Indigenous people can't be deported Australia's highest court on T… https://t.co/0eWrCoS3iJ 6 hours ago thomas marino RT @NEWS1130: Australia’s highest court ruled Tuesday the government can’t deport Aboriginal people as part of its policy of ridding the co… 8 hours ago Shauna Ann RT @StarTribune: Australia's highest court ruled Tuesday the government can't deport Aboriginal people as part of its policy of ridding the… 8 hours ago NEWS 1130 Australia’s highest court ruled Tuesday the government can’t deport Aboriginal people as part of its policy of ridd… https://t.co/b27CqXwNVA 9 hours ago Star Tribune Australia's highest court ruled Tuesday the government can't deport Aboriginal people as part of its policy of ridd… https://t.co/ri8KQrZSMp 9 hours ago