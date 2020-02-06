Global  

Andrew Yang Quits Presidential Bid As Polls Close In New Hampshire

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang has bowed out of the presidential race after early results suggested the Democratic candidate failed to win delegates in the New Hampshire primary.

As early results started pouring in from the New Hampshire primaries on Tuesday night, the Democratic field has lost yet another hopeful as sources close...
News video: Andrew Yang Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign

Andrew Yang Ends His 2020 Presidential Campaign 01:03

 Andrew Yang suspended his White House bid shortly after the polls closed in the New Hampshire primary.

New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders [Video]New Hampshire victory 'beginning of the end' for Trump -Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders thanked New Hampshire voters for his primary win and described it as "the beginning of the end for Donald Trump."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53

Klobuchar Comes in 3rd In New Hampshire Primary [Video]Klobuchar Comes in 3rd In New Hampshire Primary

A big night in presidential politics as Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar makes her best showing since entering the race, reports Pat Kessler (2:32). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 11, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:32


Cryptocurrency Proponent Andrew Yang Ends Presidential Bid

Presidential contender Andrew Yang dropped out of the race Tuesday. He advocated for clear crypto guidelines in the U.S. during his run.
Coindesk

The Latest: Yang campaign lays off staff after Iowa caucuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest on the 2020 presidential election (all times local): 3:40 p.m. Democrat Andrew Yang is restructuring his presidential campaign by...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News

