Canada's Trudeau urges quick end to protests blocking rail lines Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday urged those blocking rail lines in protest against the construction of a natural gas pipeline to find a quick solution, as police warned they were ready to step in and end the standoff. 👓 View full article

