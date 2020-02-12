Global  

Canada's Trudeau urges quick end to protests blocking rail lines

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday urged those blocking rail lines in protest against the construction of a natural gas pipeline to find a quick solution, as police warned they were ready to step in and end the standoff.
