Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Sanjeev Chawla: The wanted cricket bookie extradited from UK

Sanjeev Chawla: The wanted cricket bookie extradited from UK

Khaleej Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Sanjeev Chawla is the key accused in spot-fixing case involving several Indian former cricketers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, key accused in 2000 match-fixing scandal, extradited from UK to India

Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, one of the main accused in the 2000 cricket match-fixing scandal, has been extradited to India from London, United Kingdom. 
Zee News

Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, wanted by Delhi Police in 2000 match-fixing scandal, to be extradited from UK to India soon

Scotland Yard officers are preparing to hand over Sanjeev Chawla to their counterparts in Delhi Police by Thursday to face match-fixing charges in Indian courts.
DNA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.