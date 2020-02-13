Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak is new British Finance Minister

Mariana Baabar Pashteen Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak is UK new finance minister @IndianExpress 3 minutes ago Siva RT @SkyNews: Rishi Sunak, who was previously chief secretary to the Treasury, will become chancellor after Javid's shock resignation. His… 3 minutes ago Ramesh Warrier RT @sang1983: Narayana Murthy's son in law Rishi Sunak appointed as the U.K.’s new Finance Minister by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Ca… 4 minutes ago Tiranga times Rishi Sunak: Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new finance minister of UK - The Economic [email protected] https://t.co/E7n5uK4hOR 4 minutes ago Laksh Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak to be next British finance minister https://t.co/RtePXEiPBT via @Yahoo 5 minutes ago John K RT @ArtCrunchy: Ex Goldman Sachs Banker Rishi Sunak who left banking for politics after managing hedge funds and being a Director of his Bi… 11 minutes ago VIMAL KUMAR RT @thewire_in: The 39-year-old son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy will join Priti Patel on the top government bench, after s… 13 minutes ago B.KalaiArasan Rishi Sunak: Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new finance minister of UK - The Economic Times https://t.co/KGhwjzaxQt 16 minutes ago