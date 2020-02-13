Global  

Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak is new British Finance Minister

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
*London:* In a massive elevation, Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak was appointed the UK's new finance minister on Thursday by PM Boris Johnson in an extensive Cabinet reshuffle amid reports of serious differences within Downing Street. The 39-year-old son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy will join Priti Patel on...
