US Attorney General: Trump's tweets 'make it impossible for me to do my job'

New Zealand Herald Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
US Attorney General William Barr pushed back hard against President Donald Trump's attacks on the Justice Department, saying, "I'm not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody," an assertion of independence that could jeopardize...
News video: Senate Confirms Sen. Jeff Sessions as Next Attorney General

Senate Confirms Sen. Jeff Sessions as Next Attorney General

 WASHINGTON -- The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general in the Trump administration despite fierce Democratic opposition to the Alabama Republican over his record on civil rights and immigration.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Barr Says Trump's Tweets About Justice Department 'Make It Impossible' For Him To Do His Job [Video]Barr Says Trump's Tweets About Justice Department 'Make It Impossible' For Him To Do His Job

Attorney General William Barr says the president's tweets about the Justice Department's cases "make it impossible for me to do my job," and he won't be "bullied" by anyone, whether that someone be..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 06:21Published

U.S. Attorney General Wants President Trump To Tone Down Tweets [Video]U.S. Attorney General Wants President Trump To Tone Down Tweets

In a surprise, William Barr criticized the president and a potential rival piled on; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Barr Says Trump’s Tweets Make It ‘Impossible’ To Do His Job

Attorney General William Barr says the president's tweets about the Justice Department's cases "make it impossible for me to do my job."
CBS 2

Barr pushes back against Trump’s criticism of Justice Dept., says tweets ‘make it impossible for me to do my job’

Attorney General William Barr pushed back hard Thursday against President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Justice Department, saying, “I’m not going to be...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

ev3ponies

Ethlyn Vogler RT @NPR: NEW: Attorney General William Barr says President Trump needs to "stop tweeting" about Justice Department cases — and that the pre… 13 seconds ago

witfnews

WITF news Attorney General William Barr asked President Trump to stop his social media commentary on Thursday after the flap… https://t.co/JGGvGY63Rt 44 seconds ago

Jdstasia

Joanne Douglas RT @CNN: Rep. Val Demings says she wouldn't be surprised if Attorney General William Barr and the President were "in cahoots" regarding Bar… 53 seconds ago

LanaOmodara

Lana RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Attorney General William Barr said he wouldn’t be “bullied” and that President Trump’s tweets on Roger Stone “m… 1 minute ago

lionheartleojai

Leo Jai™ RT @SBSNews: US Attorney General William Barr says Donald Trump's tweets are making his job at the Justice Department "impossible". https:/… 1 minute ago

shakabrahtexas

🇺🇸TX MAGADAWG🇺🇸🙏 🐶🇺🇸🇨🇱 RT @daverich503: I get so sick of this clown! If he's so frigging smart. How comes he's not president? Hey Chris, we get it. You hate Trump… 2 minutes ago

HeidiLWelch22

Heidi L Welch RT @RWPUSA: Then he should quit. Go into private practice and make some money. He'll need it to pay his own defense lawyers. Attorney Gene… 2 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Attorney General: Trump Tweets Make My Job IMPOSSIBLE https://t.co/PqL9MtGczJ https://t.co/cXmkfFBiEI 3 minutes ago

