U.S. Prosecutors Hit Huawei With New Federal Charges

NPR Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The U.S. government has charged China's Huawei with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets. The new charges raise the stakes to a case that began last year.
News video: Jussie Smollett Indicted On 6 New Charges Related To Attack Police Called A Hoax

Jussie Smollett Indicted On 6 New Charges Related To Attack Police Called A Hoax 01:24

 Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on six new charges stemming from an alleged attack last year, that prosecutors say was a hoax.

U.S. Hits Huawei With New Federal Charges [Video]U.S. Hits Huawei With New Federal Charges

The charges include &quot;conspiracy to violate the [RICO] Act&quot; and &quot;conspiracy to steal trade secrets.&quot;

U.S. charges Huawei with racketeering [Video]U.S. charges Huawei with racketeering

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday added trade secret theft charges to their bank fraud case against Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies, further escalating the U.S. battle with the world&apos;s..

DOJ Files Lawsuit Charging Huawei Of Technology Theft From US Firms

The Department of Justice has charged Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and its American subsidiaries with racketeering conspiracy and a decades-long plan...
RTTNews

US brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its U.S. ss subsidiaries, accusing the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CTV NewsBBC NewsSeattlePI.comWorldNewsReuters

