Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China's Coronavirus Cases Surge As Researchers Eye New Treatment

China's Coronavirus Cases Surge As Researchers Eye New Treatment

Newsy Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
China's Coronavirus Cases Surge As Researchers Eye New TreatmentWatch VideoChina has reported a big spike in the number of coronavirus cases as health officials frantically search for an effective treatment for the illness.

On Thursday, the National Health Commission confirmed just over 5,000 new cases of the virus — also known as COVID-19 — in mainland China. That brings the total...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: China coronavirus outbreak affects those in Western New York

China coronavirus outbreak affects those in Western New York 01:35

 The Chinese community in Western New York is feeling the effect of the coronavirus outbreak overseas, canceling their Chinese New Year celebration here two weeks ago.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus [Video]1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus

1,700 Medical Workers in China Infected With Coronavirus For the first time, China has disclosed that of the 1,716 workers who have contracted the virus, six have died. Zeng Yixin, deputy director of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published

China's Coronavirus Cases Surge As Researchers Eye New Treatment [Video]China's Coronavirus Cases Surge As Researchers Eye New Treatment

The National Health Commission confirmed 5,000 new cases of the virus in mainland China.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China's coronavirus epicenter boosts medical waste treatment as new cases spike

The Chinese province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak has almost doubled its medical waste handling capacity after media images of bags of garbage...
Reuters

Stocks tumble after Wuhan coronavirus cases and deaths surge to a new daily high

Stocks tumble after Wuhan coronavirus cases and deaths surge to a new daily high** · *Global stocks dropped on Thursday after Wuhan coronavirus cases and deaths hit a fresh daily high.* · *China's Hubei province reported nearly 15,000...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Pink_Chinasa

💖💖Pink Chinasa 💖💖 RT @coronavirus_flu: [The outbreak has been more than just #WuhanVirus spread] 1/ By covering up the severity of pandemic with force & fea… 2 minutes ago

nancyrreynolds

Nancy Reynolds RT @carrie_tudor: Live updates: Coronavirus cases surge again in China; more than 1,700 medical workers infected @ICNurses https://t.co/qT1… 8 minutes ago

thenewsedgenow

The News Edge Live updates: Coronavirus cases surge again in China; more than 1,700 medical workers infected… https://t.co/Dx0GtWbrPW 11 minutes ago

SonnySondog7

Archduke Sondog RT @tvt_news: Live updates: Coronavirus cases surge again in China; more than 1,700 medical workers infected https://t.co/nx8MdiyhI4 21 minutes ago

tvt_news

TVT News Live updates: Coronavirus cases surge again in China; more than 1,700 medical workers infected https://t.co/nx8MdiyhI4 25 minutes ago

nomukik

Kikumon Live updates: Coronavirus cases surge again in China; more than 1,700 medical workers infected https://t.co/jVufLAFfnn 26 minutes ago

sbjames2327

🇺🇸🌊 Susan James 💙🌎 RT @Pulsa48: Live updates: Coronavirus cases surge again in China; more than 1,700 medical workers infected https://t.co/0Gqyp45GNV 28 minutes ago

gregminshall

Greg Minshall »Coronavirus cases surge again in China; more than 1,700 medical workers infected« that seems like a lot of infect… https://t.co/Zq9NeA5VIp 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.