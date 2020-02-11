Global  

Coronavirus: Another 70 cases of Covid-19 confirmed aboard Diamond Princess cruise ship

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Another 70 cases of Covid-19 confirmed aboard Diamond Princess cruise shipAnother 70 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, bringing the cruise's total cases to 355.Japan's Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare announced the development this morning, according...
News video: Crew on quarantined cruise ship at greater risk of infection

Crew on quarantined cruise ship at greater risk of infection 01:03

 As quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship continues, crews may be facing a greater risk of coronavirus infection.

North Texas Couple Onboard Quarantined Cruise Ship To Return Home Sunday [Video]North Texas Couple Onboard Quarantined Cruise Ship To Return Home Sunday

The Department of Health and Human Services is supporting the Department of State-led mission to repatriate United States citizens who were aboard a quarantined cruise ship out of Japan.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:21Published

Embassy To Evacuate Americans From Cruise Ship In Japan [Video]Embassy To Evacuate Americans From Cruise Ship In Japan

The U.S. government is now preparing to evacuate Americans quarantined on board a cruise ship in Japan.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published


Coronavirus: Four Australian cases confirmed on Diamond Princess cruise ship

Coronavirus: Four Australian cases confirmed on Diamond Princess cruise shipAuthorities are scrambling to deliver medicine to the quarantined Diamond Princess as one in three people tested are confirmed to have coronavirus.The number of...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •NPRUSATODAY.comSBSCBS News

39 more test positive on Japan cruise; total tally climbs to 174

*Yokohama:* Another 39 people aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise ship in Japan tested positive for the new Coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday, as...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SBSUSATODAY.com

