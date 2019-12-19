Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Azerbaijan > Azeri police detain opposition leaders, block protest against election result

Azeri police detain opposition leaders, block protest against election result

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Police in Azerbaijan detained three opposition party leaders and more than 100 activists on Sunday before they were due to take part in a protest against the results of last week's national election, which have been questioned by international observers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Opposition hails court voiding 2019 election result [Video]Opposition hails court voiding 2019 election result

Peter Mutharika's May 2019 win in presidential elections overturned and declared rigged, with court ordering a rerun.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published

Protesters opposing India's Citizenship Act set bus alight [Video]Protesters opposing India's Citizenship Act set bus alight

Protesters resorted to burning government buses to show their opposition to the Citizen Amendment Act in northern India on December 19 in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Footage shows a bus on fire as..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Azeri opposition leaders held as police block poll result protest

Opposition party says dozens of people arrested, including party leaders and candidates.
Al Jazeera

Azeri police detain more than 20 opposition candidates at election protest

Azeri police on Tuesday detained more than 20 opposition and independent candidates protesting against snap parliamentary election results that were also...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.