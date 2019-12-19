Azeri police detain opposition leaders, block protest against election result



Recent related videos from verified sources Opposition hails court voiding 2019 election result Peter Mutharika's May 2019 win in presidential elections overturned and declared rigged, with court ordering a rerun. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:34Published 2 weeks ago Protesters opposing India's Citizenship Act set bus alight Protesters resorted to burning government buses to show their opposition to the Citizen Amendment Act in northern India on December 19 in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Footage shows a bus on fire as.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:26Published on December 19, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Azeri opposition leaders held as police block poll result protest Opposition party says dozens of people arrested, including party leaders and candidates.

Azeri police detain more than 20 opposition candidates at election protest Azeri police on Tuesday detained more than 20 opposition and independent candidates protesting against snap parliamentary election results that were also...

