Donald Trump kicks off Daytona 500 as grand marshal

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump kicks off Daytona 500 as grand marshalThe Great American Race became a boisterous campaign stop for President Donald Trump on Sunday (US time) as a Daytona 500 infield normally full of flags supporting racecar drivers turned into a sea of banners and other memorabilia...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500

President Trump To Attend This Weekend's Daytona 500 00:30

 White House officials confirmed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be attending this weekend's Daytona 500. Katie Johnston reports.

Putin Invites Donald Trump To Moscow In 2020 [Video]Putin Invites Donald Trump To Moscow In 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited President Donald Trump to Moscow in 2020. According to CNN, the message was read from Putin’s holiday greetings to foreign leaders. Putin said Russia and the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Trump serves as Grand Marshal of Daytona 500 and takes lap around race track in 'The Beast'

'My fellow race fans, there is no greater thrill than to join you at the World Centre of Racing for the 62nd Daytona 500'
Independent Also reported by •USATODAY.comESPNSeattle TimesBelfast Telegraph

President Donald J Trump speaks with Jamie Little before the Daytona 500, where he will serve as Grand Marshal for today’s race

President Donald J Trump speaks with Jamie Little before the Daytona 500, where he will serve as Grand Marshal for today’s raceThe 45th President of the United States, Donald J Trump, joins Jamie Little before serving as Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500.
FOX Sports Also reported by •MediaiteUSATODAY.comBelfast Telegraph

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
