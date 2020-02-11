Global  

Coronavirus cases rise again in China's Hubei province

Reuters India Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The number of reported new cases of coronavirus in China's Hubei province rose on Monday after two days of falls, as authorities imposed tough new restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the disease which has now killed more than 1,700 people.
 The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday as a health official said intense efforts to stop its spread were beginning to work. Adam Reed reports.

Indonesia fears grow over coronavirus threat [Video]Indonesia fears grow over coronavirus threat

The coronavirus has now been detected in more than two dozen countries, but one of Asia's most populous nations is yet to report a single case.

China struggles to slow coronavirus spread [Video]China struggles to slow coronavirus spread

More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, the National Health Commission said, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to..

Coronavirus latest: China’s Hubei province reports 14,000 rise in confirmed cases


China Focus: Discharged coronavirus patient recalls fortnight of ordeal

China Focus: Discharged coronavirus patient recalls fortnight of ordealby Xinhua writers Lyu Qiuping, Liu Yide and Wei Jingyu HOHHOT, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Despite wearing a mask, Ge Lei (pseudonym) took several deep breaths upon...
