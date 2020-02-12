Global  

Coronavirus: China reports 105 new deaths, toll reaches 1,765

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in China passed 70,000 on Monday as international experts began meetings with their Chinese counterparts on how to tackle an epidemic that has caused global concern. The death toll jumped to 1,765 in mainland China after 100 more people died in Hubei province.
 Health officials in China say another 105 people have died from the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to nearly 1,800. More than 2,000 new cases were also confirmed. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

