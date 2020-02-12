Coronavirus: China reports 105 new deaths, toll reaches 1,765
Monday, 17 February 2020 () The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in China passed 70,000 on Monday as international experts began meetings with their Chinese counterparts on how to tackle an epidemic that has caused global concern. The death toll jumped to 1,765 in mainland China after 100 more people died in Hubei province.
*Beijing:* China reported 105 new deaths due to the new coronavirus on Monday, pushing the overall death toll to 1,770, as officials announced stringent measures... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes •DNA •CBS 2
The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China had reached 1,113 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 97 from the previous day, the country's National... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •IndiaTimes •FXstreet.com
