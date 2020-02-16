Global  

Sick Elton John vows to finish tour after cutting short New Zealand concert

Monday, 17 February 2020
Elton John has tearfully apologised to fans after cutting short a concert in New Zealand due to illness, with the British superstar saying he was suffering from "walking pneumonia".
Elton John cuts concert short due to illness

Elton John cuts concert short due to illness 00:37

 Singer Elton John was forced to end his concert in New Zealand early on Sunday (February 16) after falling ill with walking pneumonia.

Sir Elton John was forced to cut short a concert in New Zealand on Sunday after falling ill with walking pneumonia.

British singer-songwriter Elton John apologized to his fans in New Zealand late on Sunday after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and was forced to cut short a concert in Auckland.

British singer-songwriter Elton John apologized to his fans in New Zealand late on Sunday after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and was forced to cut...
A visibly frustrated Elton John exited the stage early Sunday at his New Zealand concert, then revealed he'd been diagnosed with walking pneumonia.
