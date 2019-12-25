Gunmen kill 24 in attack on Burkina Faso church
Monday, 17 February 2020
13 hours ago)
Gunmen killed twenty-four people, including a pastor, in an attack on a church during Sunday mass in northwestern Burkina Faso, four security sources told Reuters on Monday.
