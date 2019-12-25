Global  

Gunmen kill 24 in attack on Burkina Faso church

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Gunmen killed twenty-four people, including a pastor, in an attack on a church during Sunday mass in northwestern Burkina Faso, four security sources told Reuters on Monday.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Burkina Faso mourns dozens of victims after double attack [Video]Burkina Faso mourns dozens of victims after double attack

Two days of national mourning was declared after a raid in the same region killed 35 civilians.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published

'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens [Video]'State of mourning' in Burkina Faso after attack kills dozens

At least 35 civilians, mostly women, killed alongside seven soldiers and at least 80 armed fighters in Soum province.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunmen killed 24 men , including a church pastor, and kidnapped three others on Sunday in Burkina Faso, an official said. It...
Seattle Times

Burkina Faso: Church attack kills dozens

A shooting near a Protestant church left dozens dead in northern Burkina Faso. The West African country, one of the poorest in the world, is one of several in...
Deutsche Welle

